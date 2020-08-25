Dallas jail guard sues for more coronavirus testing

DALLAS (AP) – A Dallas corrections officer has sued the county sheriff over what he says are unsafe conditions at the jail and inadequate coronavirus testing. Emanuel Lewis sued Sheriff Marian Brown in state court Monday. He claims the sheriff has endangered his life and the lives of his colleagues by not providing them with coronavirus testing at the jail and doing too little testing of inmates. Lewis also alleges that overcrowding, insufficient cleaning, inadequate protective equipment and a lack of nurses imperils jail staff, inmates and broader community. A spokesman for Sheriff Brown declined to comment on the suit.