Abortion protest in Marshall

MARSHALL– Citizens in at least four East Texas towns are angry about Lamar Advertising Billboards, purchased by the Lilith fund, a pro-choice advocacy group. In Marshall, the sign was torn down last week, but that didn’t stop a group of protesters from gathering under the vandalized sign to protest abortion. “The babies lives matter, they have no voice for themselves, so we have to speak for them.” About 50 people participated in the protest.