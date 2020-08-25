LISD closes elementary for 2 weeks after coronavirus flare up

LINDALE — Lindale ISD announced Tuesday afternoon they will be closing Velma Penny Elementary School until September 8 due to an outbreak of COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, all students will be given i-Pads and transition to at-home learning for the duration of the outbreak. The school made the decision “out of an abundance of caution and care for students and staff.” Parents with a child directly exposed, will receive further notification. It is not known how many students or staff have tested positive for the virus. Test positive students must quarantine at home for a minimum of 10 days and can only then return, with written clearance from a physician. All other LISD campuses are open and extracurricular activities will continue as planned.