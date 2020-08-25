Outdoor burning becoming treacherous in Smith County

TYLER — Smith County Fire Marshal, Jay Brooks urged residents to use extreme caution if they attempt to burn at this time. On Tuesday, Brooks addressed the Commissioner’s Court, “As typical of this time of year, we are starting to creep up [Keetch-Byram Drought Index]. I wanted to remind the public to use caution now when they are burning. We are starting to see a spark in grass fires when they are burning and getting away. We have had some vehicles that have been burned, couple of out houses, because of fires that have gotten away. No homes yet, thank goodness.”

The KBDI measures the level of moisture in the soil and to use it as a guide when to issue a burn ban. The scale runs from 0-800, with 0 being extremely wet soil while 800 means that it is very barren. Brooks continued, “I would like to warn the public and just urge the public if they are going to be burning in the next couple of days, to use extreme caution. When you leave the fires, make sure they are completely out. Because, the worse case scenario is that we have tropical storm force winds, without the moisture, any fires that are burning from today on, could get uncovered and it could spark a fire.”

Smith County over the past week has seen measurements between 585-714 over the past week, with an average around 651. He then stated that a burn ban is typically issued when the average reaches 700. At a Smith County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Brooks said that he is “praying for rain” from either Marco or Laura. Rain from either would help bring down the measurement on the KBDI scale.