What’s up, cool cats and kittens? Kate McKinnon’s series as Joe Exotic nemesis Carole Baskin gets green light

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon will play Tiger King nemesis Carole Baskin in a new series, which will air across related platforms NBC, USA Network and NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.

The Hollywood Reporter notes the project will be an eight-episode limited drama series, for which a premiere date has not been set.

As any fan of Netflix’s early quarantine hit Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness could tell you, Baskin was the arch enemy of the docudrama’s Joe Exotic, a competing big cat sanctuary owner.

Baskin repeatedly tried to shut down Exotic’s operation, citing animal abuse, something he denied. He’s now serving 22 years in prison for allegedly plotting to murder Baskin.

In 2002, Baskin had her multi-millionaire husband declared dead after he disappeared without a trace. A big part of the documentary concerns the allegations that she killed him and fed him to the tigers at her animal sanctuary, an allegation she’s denied.

The McKinnon project will be based on the Wondery podcast Tiger King, which detailed the lives of Exotic, Baskin and the other colorful cast of characters in their orbits.

This series is separate from another in-development project starring Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic.

By Stephen Iervolino

