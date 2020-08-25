KTB to host Park Service Day

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful is inviting residents of Tyler to help spruce up community parks through restoration projects. The city announced Tuesday that ‘Park Service Day’ is Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are 200 volunteer spots available for beautification projects such as replacing picnic tables, installing fence post, painting bridges, restoring flowerbeds and litter cleanup. The day will focus on seven parks and two medians. All tools, supplies, event t-shirts, water bottles and food will be individually delivered, and instructions will be given by a park crew leader. For more information contact Belen Casillas at (903)531-1335 or click the link https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec/community/keep-tyler-beautiful.