Evacuations ordered as Hurricane Laura aims at U.S. coast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate the Texas and Louisiana coasts ahead of Hurricane Laura. Forecasters expect Laura to grow to a major Category 3 hurricane over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before hitting the U.S. coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is warning of potentially “devastating” damage. They’re predicting up to 11 feet of sea water and say the storm surge could inundate the coastline from High Island in Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana. Laura already killed two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.