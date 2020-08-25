It’s officially fall at Starbucks as pumpkin spice lattes make their earliest debut yet

mattjeacock/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(SEATTLE) — It may still be summer, but Tuesday marks the official early start to fall with the kick-off of pumpkin spice season at Starbucks.

The Seattle-based coffee chain said customers can now order the popular pumpkin spice latte — its earliest debut in 17 years.

“Starbucks customers can begin to embrace the coming fall season by enjoying all their favorite returning menu items,” a spokesperson told ABC News ahead of the drink’s return.

The PSL combines Starbucks’ signature espresso and steamed milk with the flavor combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.

Coffee drinkers can order the handcrafted drink hot, iced or blended and topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices.

“After winning over fall lovers last year, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew returns to the menu, crafted with Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with a pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping,” the coffee chain said.

The rest of the seasonal sips include a salted caramel mocha with toffee nut syrup, coffee and steamed milk. It’s topped with sweetened whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a blend of turbinado sugar and sea salt. It can also be enjoyed iced or blended.

This year’s fall pastry case will also feature bakery items like pumpkin cream cheese muffins, pumpkin scones and pumpkin bread.

Starbucks fans who are doing their best barista impression from home amidst the ongoing pandemic can opt for a variety of pumpkin spice-flavored ground, packaged and ready-to-drink products as well.

There are also new Starbucks Maple Pecan Flavored K-Cup Pack Ground Coffee and Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Creamer, which can be purchased online and at grocery stores nationwide.

If that’s not enough “fall feels” starting on Sept. 15, Starbucks has made its rewards program even sweeter.

Members who pay through the Starbucks app with their preloaded Starbucks Cards can earn two stars per $1, or one star per $1 spent if they scan and pay with a credit, debit card, cash or select mobile wallets.

Now, customers can also save a credit or debit card or a PayPal account directly within the Starbucks app to pay either in-store or to order ahead and will earn one rewards star per $1 spent.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.