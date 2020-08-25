Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ resumes production on season two

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire reboot, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, returned to production on its second season, following the COVID-19 production shutdown in March, according to Deadline.

As with all shows returning to production, Millionaire is shooting in Los Angeles with a minimal crew and without an audience, while following rigorous health and safety protocols that adhere to all state and local requirements as well as union and industry guidelines for production.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire was one of the last non-scripted shows to finish production, before the COVID-19 pause, according to to the entertainment website, shooting eight episodes the weekend of March 14 without an audience.

The show’s first season featured celebrity guests — including Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet, The Last Man on Earth’s Will Forte, Flipped‘s Kaitlin Olson and CNN’s Anderson Cooper — playing for charity. They were handed a new “Ask the Host” lifeline to make up for the lack of an audience.

Season two will reportedly feature frontline workers and others severely affected by COVID-19.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire joins other non-scripted ABC series — including Ultimate Surfer, Card Sharks, Supermarket Sweep and The Bachelorette — that have resumed production.

