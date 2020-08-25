TxDOT warns of traffic delays due to Hurricane Laura evacuees

EAST TEXAS — The Texas Department of Transportation is warning Deep East Texas residents of some potential traffic jams over the next several days due to Hurricane Laura, according to our news partner KETK. Mandatory evacuations began in multiple counties and cities along the coast Tuesday morning as Laura bears down. The City of Port Arthur began ordering residents to leave at 6 a.m. Jefferson and Orange County orders take effect at 8 a.m. and the City of Galveston has told everyone to be off the island by noon. TxDOT is warning Deep East Texas residents that there will be additional traffic and possible delays on the following highways: US 59, US 69 and US 96. TxDOT urges all motorists to take Laura seriously and visit drivetexas.org for road conditions.