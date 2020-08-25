Netflix announces season three of ‘Cobra Kai’ coming in 2021

Steve Dietl/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Following the announcement back in June that Netflix would be the new home to Cobra Kai, the streamer revealed on Monday that season three of the Karate Kid sequel will debut in 2021.

Meanwhile, you can catch every episode from the show’s first two seasons beginning August 28.

Cobra Kai, featuring original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, picks up decades after the original film. Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List and Martin Kove co-star.

A video announcement promoting the third season recapped the prior installments of the series, but also contained a key bit of new footage: apparerently Mr. Miyagi, the long-dead former sensei of Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso, had kept a secret from him that will be revealed.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

