Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli reportedly “terrified” to go to prison

(LOS ANGELES) — After Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli were handed two and five month sentences respectively for their role in the so-called Varsity Blues college admission scandal, sources tell E! Online the couple is "terrified" to go to prison.

“They are terrified about going to jail,” according to the insider, citing the couple’s fear of the ongoing spread of COVID-19 within prison systems.

Where the couple will spend their incarceration is still unknown, according to another source who tells the entertainment website, “Nothing has been decided about where they are serving. That’s up to the government to determine.”

Regardless of where they serve out their time, Loughlin and Giannulli have asked to serve their sentences at different times, out of concern for their daughters, adds a source. “They don’t want to have any overlap and leave the girls on their own.”

“They are trying to work out a way that one of them can be in L.A. with the girls while the other is serving their sentence,” explains the insider, adding that Bella Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Giannulli, 20, are “worried” about their parents and “hate to see them so upset.”

Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 57, pleaded guilty for their roles in the massive college admissions scam. They had both been accused of paying Rick Singer $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as crew recruits — even though neither girl had ever rowed competitively. Singer also pleaded guilty to his role in facilitating the fraud.

Prosecutors have charged over 50 suspects, including parents and coaches, in the investigation. Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to related charges in May of last year and was sentenced to two weeks in prison, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.