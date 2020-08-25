Carole Baskin reportedly in talks to join ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Courtesy of Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Will Carole Baskin be joining the cast of Dancing With The Stars? Possibly.

Sources shared with E! News that Baskin, 59, is one of the celebrities in talks to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on Season 29 of the popular ABC dance competition series.

Baskin gained notoriety after being featured as one of the main subjects in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King and being accused of killing her ex-husband by the show’s star, Joe Exotic.

Tiger King aside, she is an animal rights activist and is the CEO of a non-profit animal sanctuary in Florida. She’s also a YouTuber.

Whether or not she will add DWTS contestant to that list remains a mystery, though — but not for long. The entire cast for the upcoming season will be announced on Wednesday, September 2 on Good Morning America.

The only confirmed cast member is former star of ABC’s The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe. Sources revealed that other stars in talks of joining are Chrishell Stause (ex of This Is Us star Justin Hartley and star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset), AJ McLean (member of the Backstreet Boys), and Anne Heche (actress known for roles on Quantico and Chicago P.D.).