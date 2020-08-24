JPD asking for help in locating teen

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville police and the family of a missing teen and are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Tyress Gipson of Jacksonville was last seen Saturday night, around 9:30 p.m. According to Jacksonville PD an active investigation is underway into his disappearance. Family members say Gipson is not answering his phone. Gipson is a Black male of slender build and a graduate of Jacksonville High School, where he played football. Anyone with knowledge of Gipson’s whereabouts should contact Jacksonville Police at 903-586-2546.