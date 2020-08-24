Fall semester begins across East Texas for most colleges and universities

EAST TEXAS — After colleges across the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic last March by shutting down campuses and moving classes online, many are now adapting their policies to accommodate students return to class. Although the reaction to reopening is varied across the nation, many have adapted and moved forward. According to our news partner KETK, this is a list of colleges across East Texas and the adjustments they have made; including virtual learning, in-person, or a hybrid of both.

East Texas Baptist University: Students will attend class in-person 50% of the time and attend virtually on Zoom 50% of the time to ensure social distancing.

First day of class : August 17th

Last day of class: November 20th

Jarvis Christian College: All classes will be online.

First day of class: August 10th

Final exams: November 16th- 20th

Kilgore College: Students can attend class in-person, remotely through video conferencing, or take online courses.

First day of class: August 24th

Final exams: December 9th-10th

LeTourneau University: Students can choose to participate in classes either traditional (in-class) or nontraditional (online).

First day of traditional fall semester: August 17th

First day of nontraditional fall semester: August 24th

Last day of traditional fall semester: November 19th

Last day of nontraditional fall semester: December 13th

Panola College: Students will have the option to choose either in-person or online classes.

First day of class: August 19th

Students will not return after Thanksgiving, all final exams will be taken remotely

Stephen F. Austin State University: Students will have the option to choose classes in-person, online, livestream, or hybrid.

First day of class: August 24th

Last day of class: December 11th

Texas College: All classes will be online.

First day of class: August 12th

Last day of class: November 20th

Tyler Junior College: Students will have the option to choose either in-person, online, or hybrid classes.

First day of class: August 24th

Last day of class: December 9th

University of Texas at Tyler: UT Tyler will return to normal campus operations.

First day of class: August 24th

Students will not return after Thanksgiving, all final exams will be taken remotely

Wiley College: All classes will be online.

First day of class: August 3rd

Last day of class: November 13th