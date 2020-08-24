Today is Monday August 24, 2020

Professor, NASA researcher accused of concealing China ties

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2020 at 2:54 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) – A NASA researcher and Texas A&M University professor has been charged with accepting federal grant money while hiding work he was doing for an university established by the Chinese government as well as his affiliation with Chinese-owned companies. A criminal complaint released by the Justice Department on Monday says Zhengdong Cheng faces charges of wire fraud, conspiracy and false statements. Cheng’s voicemail box at the university was full and could not accept messages, and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer. An email to the university seeking comment was not immediately returned.

