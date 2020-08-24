Tyler Transit to hold UT Health Shuttle Service meeting

TYLER — Tyler Transit and NDMJ Transportation will host a public meeting Friday. Community input is welcomed at the gathering scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. The meeting deal with discontinuation of the UT Health Shuttle service. The city says this route provides transportation between UT Health on Hwy 271 and the fixed-route transfer point with Tyler Transit on Oakwood Street. However, the Texas Department of Transportation has informed Tyler Transit the funding for this program is being discontinued at the expiration of the current grant in Oct. due to extremely low ridership.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, Tyler Transit and NDMJ Transportation are taking the extraordinary step to protect the public health, safety and welfare by holding this meeting both in person and virtually. Interested participants have the option to attend the meeting online, in person at 217 E. Oakwood St. or via telephone conference by calling (903) 405-2571 and entering the conference id number 386-426-786#. For questions, contact Tyler Transit office at (903) 533-8057.