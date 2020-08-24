Temporary Zoom outage upends remote learning, court proceedings and more

damircudic/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The video conferencing software Zoom experienced widespread outages Monday morning, upending digital schooling, remote court proceedings and more virtual operations across the country.

By 12:37 p.m. ET the company confirmed on its live service status website that the issue had been resolved and users should be able to join meetings and webinars as usual.

“We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them,” Zoom told ABC News in a statement earlier Monday. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Zoom first confirmed the issues on its service status site just before 9 a.m. ET, stating it had received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website and start or join meetings.

The interruption of service appears to have affected large swaths of the East Coast in the U.S. and parts of Europe, according to the outage-tracking site Down Detector.

As much of the nation has turned to rely on Zoom amid the pandemic for working and schooling, social media lit up with reactions to the blackout Monday morning.

School districts from Texas to Georgia confirmed the outages impacted distance learning lessons on Monday morning.

The Michigan Supreme Court wrote on its verified Twitter page that virtual courtroom proceedings were being impacted by the outage.

As the pandemic causes millions to work and learn from home, Zoom has become a pillar for many companies and schools attempting to retain normalcy. As much of the nation has come to rely on the software, it has also become a target for cyber attacks.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.