Smith County woman killed hours before first born to be delivered

TYLER — More details involving a woman killed in a Smith County wreck over the weekend. According to our news partner KETK, Jataria Lynn Smith was scheduled to give birth to her first child on Monday. Smith died in a two vehicle crash on HWY 64 West of Tyler. Her husband, Ronnie Dewayne Smith, 40 was listed in critical condition. Preliminary report from DPS reports show 60-year-old Robin Blake Longino pulled out of a driveway and failed to yield the right of way to Smith as he was traveling east down the highway. Longino was taken to UT Health in Tyler, also listed in critical condition.