Name relaunch for E TX non-profit

TYLER — The Mentoring Alliance, a non-profit organization that serves children and families in the Greater Tyler Area, announced Monday the organization’s official rebrand and logo to Mentoring Alliance. Suzette Farr explained the strategy on KTBB’s In Focus, “Our rebranding will allow us to begin to expand our ministry and our organization to take things further as we are looking to new communities through out Texas and possible Oklahoma, and Arkansas.” Mentoring Alliance has one mission with three programs.

Mentoring Alliance has three programs, which have also been rebranded, Mentor Connect, a one-on-one mentoring program, Mentoring Alliance After School in affiliation with Boys & Girls Club of East Texas, and Mentoring Alliance Summer Camps, summer day camp program. Mentoring Alliance has one mission with three programs. Farr continued, “We knew we had to rebrand Rose City Summer Camps, because we can’t carry that into new potential markets, it made sense to kind of go from a house of brands to a branded house. So, this will allow us to go spread our message with ease and I think Mentor Connect speaks for itself. It really tells people exactly what the program will be.”To learn more about Mentoring Alliance and its programs, visit http://www.thementoringalliance.com. You can hear KTBB’s “In Focus” with John Sims, by clicking the link. https://www.ktbb.com/infocus/.