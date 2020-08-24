Lea Michele and husband welcome a baby boy

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Family Equality(LOS ANGELES) — Glee alum Lea Michele and husband, entrepreneur Zandy Reich welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ever Leo, on Thursday, a source tells People magazine.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” says the insider, adding, “[Ever]’s been an easy baby so far.”

Michele, 33, and Reich, 37, tied the knot in 2019 after first being romantically linked two years earlier.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.