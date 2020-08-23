Connecticut Red Cross workers to help in Texas, California

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) – American Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut will be deploying to Texas in advance of two strong storms and to California to help people affected by wildfires. The state chapter of the Red Cross said Sunday that four volunteers are headed to Texas and another five are deploying to California. Two other volunteers will be helping in those efforts virtually by computer and phone. Texas and other Gulf Coast states are bracing for a potentially devastating hit from twin hurricanes this week. Wildfires in Northern California have destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.