Texas resources placed on standby ahead of Laura

AUSTIN (AP) – Various resources to respond to severe weather have been placed on standby across Texas ahead of Tropical Storm Laura, which could make landfall in the state as a hurricane later this week. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday he has declared a state disaster for 23 Texas counties, nearly all of them along the Gulf Coast. The Texas Military Department, which includes the Texas Army National Guard, will have at least 860 personnel, as well as helicopters and high-water vehicles ready to respond to Laura. The Texas Department of Public Safety also has 1,000 troopers ready to respond as well as swift water rescue teams and helicopters.