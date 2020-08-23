TxDOT’s latest roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct a range of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the weeks of Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. In Smith County, the I-20 westbound frontage road between Jim Hogg Rd. and US 69 is scheduled for closure on Tuesday, August 25, for the removal of the concrete barrier. Motorists must use alternate routes during this work. Night work is ongoing on the south side of Tyler’s Loop 323 between SH 155 and US 69. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/031-2020.html for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.