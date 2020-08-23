Change at the top for Literacy Council of Tyler

TYLER — After serving the Literacy Council of Tyler (LCOT) for 30 years, Nancy Crawford is retiring as executive director effective October 1. “Being at Literacy Council of Tyler has truly been my life’s work,” Crawford said in a news release. “Nonetheless, it is time for me to step down.” The LCOT board unanimously elected Whitney Patterson, who currently serves as the associate executive director for LCOT, as the next executive director, effective October 1. “In some ways, I feel like I’m coming home, as LCOT was one of my first professional jobs after college,” said Patterson in the news release — adding she’s honored by the selection.