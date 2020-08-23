TJC TRIO program receives federal grant worth $1.3 million over five years

TYLER — The Tyler Junior College TRIO program has been awarded a U.S. Department of Education grant for $1,371,310. College officials say it will provide critical funding for the next five years. The grant provides $274,262 annually to serve 200 students per year through August 2025. According to a TJC news release, the money’s purpose is to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and motivate students toward the successful completion of their post-secondary education.TJC has received the TRIO grant since 1997. You can go to https://www.tjc.edu/TRIO for further information.