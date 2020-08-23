Free classes offered to improve gas pump skimmer enforcement

KILGORE — The East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College will offer highly specialized training courses at no cost to local law enforcement officers to improve gas pump skimmer enforcement and prevention of stolen credit/debit card information caused by the compromised devices. That’s according to a news release from the college. Classes are free thanks to a Texas Department of Agriculture training grant secured by the East Texas Council of Governments.

Two classes will be offered on the Kilgore campus on Wednesday, Aug. 26, specifically designed for patrol officers. One session will be from 8 a.m. to noon, and the second will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies are scheduled to attend. Because of social-distancing requirements due to COVID-19, seating is limited in each session. Officers who wish to attend are strongly encouraged to contact the ETPA office at (903) 983-8663 to reserve a spot in the class, according to the release.