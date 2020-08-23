Fall 2020 semester brings student life back to the Hill

MARSHALL — On-campus student life is in full swing as East Texas Baptist University begins the 2020-2021 academic school year, according to a university news release. The year kicked off with almost 400 students enrolled in the August Mini-Terms, which allow completion of the equivalent semester-long courses in one-week and two-week class offerings. Fall semester classes began on Monday, August 17. This fall on-campus student experience was eagerly anticipated, as students attended classes online since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

In preparation for the Fall 2020 Semester, the ETBU Physical Operations Department conducted extensive cleaning of the entire campus. During the day, ETBU’s Physical Operations staff continuously cleans and disinfects common surface areas and restrooms multiple times throughout the day and evening following guidance from the CDC and the custodial industry, according to the release.