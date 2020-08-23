Trump boat parade held on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER — East Texans joined in the nationwide boat parade movement Saturday in support of President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. According to our news partner KETK, more than 1,000 people gathered near the Lake Tyler Marina Resort and Concession Park for announcements, guest speakers, prayer, and the national anthem. Special Interest Director for the Trump Campaign Kennan Williams and Smith County Republican Chairman David Stein were both speakers at the event. Organizers say the goal is to unite the community in support of Trump’s re-election.

“At the end of the day, America is not about a color or creed, or culture, It’s about Americans,” says Williams. “And that when there is a crisis situation or things that come up, we can all pull together to fight to keep America great again.” Attendees decorated boats with red, white, and blue signs, and “Make America Great Again” flags that could be seen for miles.