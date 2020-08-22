UT Tyler enrolls record number of FTIC students

TYLER — A record 1,031 high school graduates will begin their college careers at The University of Texas at Tyler when hybrid classes start Monday. According to a news release, that’s an increase of 15 percent over last year and beats the previous record (fall 2018) of 908. UT Tyler President Michael Tidwell made the announcement about the first-time-in-college (FTIC) students during the annual Faculty and Staff Convocation Friday morning. First-time-in-college refers to students who have completed high school but who have not yet enrolled full-time in college. Because of dual credit, AP testing, and other early credit programs, many of these students have accumulated enough credits to be classified as sophomores when starting at UT Tyler. Complete, final enrollment numbers will be released on the University’s official census date, Sept. 4.