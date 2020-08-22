Missing Harleton woman’s body recovered

HARLETON — The body of 36-year-old Jamie Harper of Harleton has been found after she went missing on June 18, according to a family friend. Commercial mowers found her car crashed in a culvert hidden among trees off CR 2879 and Texas 154 between Harleton and Diana, according to our news partner KETK. They contacted police after they noticed a body inside, who later confirmed it as being Harper. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help cover her funeral expenses. You can find the page by Googling “go fund me jamie marie harper.”