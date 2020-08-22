Gilmer man found dead months after going missing

GILMER – A missing Gilmer man, 51-year-old Randy Dyess, was found in his wrecked car Friday after not being seen since May. His body was found between Highway 155 and U.S. 259, near Ore City and Lake O’ the Pines, according to our news partner KETK. Investigators say Dyess ran off the road at a high rate of speed and landed deep in an area full of overgrown brush. A realtor inspecting the property discovered the car and called police.