Boil water notice in Palestine rescinded

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2020 at 8:12 am
PALESTINE — The boil water notice issued Thursday for N. Queen Street between W. Oak and W. Debard Streets in Palestine has been rescinded. City officials say their system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling. If you have questions, contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8423. If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

