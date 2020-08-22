Texas surpasses 11,000 coronavirus deaths

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas has surpassed 11,000 coronavirus deaths as hospitalizations continue to fall. State health officials reported Friday that roughly 5,500 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, which is nearly half as many as July’s peak. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott also announced federal approval of some out-of-work Texans to receive an additional $300 a week through President Donald Trump’s offer of stripped-down unemployment benefits. People out of work had been receiving an extra federally funded $600 a week, but the boost expired at the end of July.