Tax rate cut for LISD

LINDALE — In a special called meeting on Thursday night, the Lindale ISD Board of Trustees voted to lower the property tax rate, again. According to districts facebook page, the property tax rates will be lowered by 10 cents per $100 dollar valuation. This is the fifth time the Board of Trustees for the district has lowered the tax rate since 2011. The ability to be able to cut the rate is attributed to strong economic growth in Lindale, and projected growth patterns to continue.