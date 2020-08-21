Joss Whedon under investigation by WarnerMedia following complaints of on-set misconduct

Ryan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon(LOS ANGELES) — Director Joss Whedon is under investigation after being accused of creating a toxic work environment.

Variety reports that WarnerMedia is looking into the accusations that the 56-year-old Whedon exhibited “abusive” behavior on the Justice League movie set.

The investigation was triggered after actor Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the DC film, repeatedly accused Whedon and two producers, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, of misconduct.

The 32-year-old actor, who is Black, announced WarnerMedia’s response on Thursday, writing on Twitter, “After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots. This is a MASSIVE step forward!”

Continued Fisher in a followup tweet, “I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner.” He then thanked WarnerMedia and ATT for “making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!”

The Justice League star first blew the whistle on July 1 that Whedon exhibited “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior.

Fisher also accused Johns on August 12 of making “a thinly veiled threat to my career” after he attempted to “take grievances up the proper chain of command.”

According to Variety, a source maintains that WarnerMedia is approaching their internal investigation with objectivity and has not “prejudged” any of the parties involved. The source also attests that the company expanded its review to encompass people beyond just Whedon, Berg and Johns.

The probe will be internal, as to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Whedon is behind several renowned works, such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly and for directing Marvel’s The Avengers and Age of Ultron.





By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.