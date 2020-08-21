Heritage Syrup Festival drops 32nd annual event

HENDERSON — The City of Henderson and Rusk County made the decision to cancel the Heritage Syrup Festival for2020 on Friday afternoon. In a post on the cities website, the release states, “This decision was not chosen lightly, but was made due to the current pandemic and with the current health guidelines in place by the CDC…” The 32 annual festival was slated for Nov. 14. You can view the entire statement by clicking the link. http://www.hendersontx.us/DocumentCenter/View/3722/2020-Heritage-Syrup-Festival-Joint-Statement—Canceled?bidId=.