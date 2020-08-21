Tyler police car struck in collision

TYLER — A Tyler Police patrol car was involved in an accident, after being struck from behind on W Northwest Loop 323, at high rate of speed on Thursday night. Investigation reports indicate that after striking the patrol car the driver abruptly turned into the inside lanes of a motorcycle traveling in the same direction, causing a secondary collision. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported to UT Health East Texas in serious condition. The operator of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The officer was also transported to UT Health, sustaining what appear to be minor injuries, and is now home recovering.