DPS Seeks Information in 1979 Slaying of Dallas Child

TYLER — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking leads in the 1979 homicide of 7-year-old Elizabeth Lynne Barclay, and an increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for her death if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced.Get more details by clicking the link.https://www.dps.texas.gov/coldCase/Home/Details/263. On Oct. 23, 1979, Barclay was walking with her younger brother and a friend in the 2900 block of West Northwest Highway in Dallas. It was the last time she was seen alive.

The trio was approached by a black male — who was approximately 30 to 35 years old — driving a dark-colored vehicle with a trunk lid that wouldn’t close all the way. The car stopped, and the male suspect exited the vehicle. Witness say the man grabbed Barclay and struck her several times as he carried her back to his car. In December 1979, Barclay’s remains were found on the side of a rural road in Van Zandt County.