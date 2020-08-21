‘The Chi’: Miriam A. Hyman says fans will be “very, very pleased” with season 3 ending

Shawn Theodore/SHOWTIME(NEW YORK) — Ahead of the season three finale of The Chi, Miriam A. Hyman is sharing what she hopes fans will leave with after they watch the final episode.

“I really hope fans will be extremely satisfied, completely satiated with just everything that we’re giving them,” Hyman, who plays Dre, tells ABC Audio. “And I also hope that it becomes very clear in terms of who I am within their family.”

Even though Hyman just joined the series this season as the new wife of Nina, the actress and artist has already established herself as an integral character on the show.

“I mean, I would hope that by the first episode, it’s pretty doggone clear [who I am],” she says of her character’s addition.

Still, Hyman notes that like in previous seasons of the The Chi “a lot of questions will probably be answered,” but many will not.

“We want to leave room for those questions that aren’t answered, so hopefully [in] season four we’ll be able to answer some more of those questions,” she explains. “But yeah, I think that the fans and supporters will be very, very pleased.”

While Hyman wants fans to be entertained by the unpredictable drama of the season, she also wants them to feel represented.

“And I think it just raises more awareness in terms of the climate that we’re in right now,” she says. “And so I just think these stories are just extremely important and really necessary.”

The season three finale of The Chi, also starring Jacob Latimore and Birgundi Baker, airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

