UT Tyler update on appropriating CARES Act funding

TYLER — U T Tyler distributed $2.6 million to 1,400 students through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. An additional $1.4 dollars was reimbursed for housing, parking fees, and food fees. UT Tyler President Dr. Michael Tidwell said, “As we work to become that major educational and economic driver of East Texas, we are also obligated to take a very close look at the economic recovery of our region as well. So, in addition to the hundreds of hours that our faculty in the Soules College of Business dedicated to helping the region better understand how to recover the local economy, we also used about $300,000 in CARES funding to address helping businesses re-open their doors.”

Tidwell went on to say, “For those of you who are not familiar with the Small Business Development Center, we run the Small Business Development Center out of Longview, Kilgore, and much of a more Eastern part of East Texas. Our team there has done a phenomenal job in addressing, both, the monetary needs using CARES funding, but also the intellectual needs. By doing training and development for those individuals who are running small businesses through out that region. This would not have been possible without CARES funding.”