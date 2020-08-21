Trump flotilla coming to Lake Tyler on Saturday

TYLER — The Trump Boat Parade is coming to Lake Tyler on Saturday. Kevin Allen tells our news partner KETK, “There’s a lot people that wanted to show support and really didn’t know how. This was a good way for them to enjoy the outdoors, support a cause and do it safely and do something with their families. It’s going to be a good family event.” The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. near the Lake Tyler Marina Resort and Concession park for announcements, guest speakers, prayer, and the national anthem.

The event will host three guest speakers:

District 6 Representative Matt Schaeffer

Special Interest Director for the Trump Campaign Kennan Williams

Smith County Republican Chairman David Stein

Organizers ask that the PWC, fishing boats, skiing boats, etc. head out first. The larger crafts will then follow. They also request that participants keep their distance, be safe, and have all the proper boating gear, including life jackets.