Tony Awards to go virtual this year

‘Hadestown’ wins Best Musical during the 2019 Tony Awards; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions(NEW YORK) — No surprise, really — you can add the Tony Awards to the list of ceremonies going virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

What remains to be determined is when the 74th annual awards, which honor the best of Broadway, will air.

“Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin and Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, in a statement posted to the official Tony Awards website.

“We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time,” the statement continues. “The show must go on, no matter what — and it will.”

The ceremony will take place sometime this fall, with the exact date and other details yet to be announced.

By Christopher Watson

