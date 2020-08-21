TJC allocated 7.4 million in CARES act funding

TYLER — Tyler Junior College received nearly $7 and a half million dollars in financial help, to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the toll that it took on the college. “Prior to COVID we were in rapid growth providing access to students and their families. We were the second fastest growing institution of higher learning, with a rate of 28%.” TJC President Dr. Juan Mejia went on to say, “We received $7.4 through the CARES Act. So what we did is we assembled a rapid task force, that was nimble, and cross sector based. It was about how we could get to a ‘yes’ for every student.”

The first $3.4 million was directed at students and that was for us to determine, how could we help any student to be successful. The approach was not how to get to a no or create a bureaucracy, but how to provide a yes to expedite a success story. And we did that very effectively. Already serving 3,000 students and approximately $2.5 million of that amount.”

Phase 1

Awards will be made proactively to students, who have completed the FAFSA, who are in 3 disruption categories and enrolled in the Spring 2020 term. TJC has identified these students as having experienced the most disruption in campus operations. They are as follows:

Displaced dorm students

Award $500-made to cover relocation expenses

Students who could not complete Spring courses on time and were given a grade of “I”.

Award $1000- made to cover all housing, food, and transportation expenses for an extra month.

Students who were in all face to face classes but were moved to all online classes

Award $750-made to cover cost of a computer and internet expense for 3 months.

Students eligible to receive awards in this phase will automatically receive the funding and no action is needed. Each awarded student will receive an email informing them of the expenses for which the award was made.

Phase 2

Any student, enrolled in Spring 2020, can submit a TJC NOW application to apply for TJC Cares Grant funds. Approved students must have been determined to have a pressing financial need related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus and have filed a 19-20 FAFSA and be eligible to participate in programs under Section 484 in Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended (HEA). A committee will review the application and approve applicants who qualify. Award amounts will be determined based on the data submitted on the application. Students granted the award will receive an email informing them of the award.