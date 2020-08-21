Police: South Texas officer fatally shot man who pointed gun

SAN BENITO (AP) – Police in a southern Texas town say an officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at the officer after first pointing at his mother. Police in San Benito near the Texas-Mexico border say in a news release that Officer Oscar Lara shot 21-year-old Samuel Mata on Wednesday in the yard of Mata’s home in the city about 460 miles south of Dallas. The release says Mata was attempting to intervene in an argument between Mata and his mother when Mata pointed the gun at his mother then at the officer.