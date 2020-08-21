New details after 6 hospitalized in Corpus Christi blast

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – Authorities say six people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in the Port of Corpus Christi. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha said late Friday morning that they were still conducting search and rescue. He said that upon arrival earlier, they’d “encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions.” Rocha said by late Friday morning that the supply line to the fire had been shut off and that it was going out. He said a barge and a pipeline were involved in the incident but they’re still investigating what caused the explosion and fire. The Port of Corpus Christi said the pipeline carried natural gas.