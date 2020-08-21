East Texas couple charged with identity theft to steal stimulus checks

GILMER — An East Texas couple has been indicted in federal court for allegedly stealing identities to collect multiple stimulus checks that were provided by the CARES Act. According to our news partner KETK, Dalton Brewer and Emilee Fenton, both 24, are charged with theft of government money and aggravated identity theft. The indictment alleges that the two stole more than $3,600 worth of stimulus checks from two victims. The CARES Act was passed back in March to distribute stimulus checks due to the financial impact of hutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic. Most amounted to $1,200 for individuals along with an extra $500 for every child under 17.