TISD breakfast and lunches available for home learners

TYLER — With Tyler ISD students going back to school earlier this week, the District is reminding students observing the Learn@Home option that breakfast and lunch meals are available via Curbside service. Meal costs will remain based on the student’s qualifying rate (i.e. Free/Reduced Lunch Program or standard meal costs). Contact your campus for Curbside meal times. Students must be present to purchase meals. For the latest Return to Learn updates and information, click the link. https://www.tylerisd.org/returntolearn.

You can also find details on the following…

Canvas Information (User Guides, Login Help, Parent Info, and more!)

Chromebook Resources (Technical issues, Connectivity, Shortcuts, and more!)

Special Education Resources and Support

Park and Learn WiFi Connectivity