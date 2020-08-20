Smith County Election Information

TYLER — Smith County residents have more than a month left to register to vote to be able to cast ballots in the November 3, 2020 General Election. Monday, October 5, is the last day to register to vote in Smith County. It is also the last day to change your address if you have moved since the last election to be able to vote in the correct precinct. People can register to vote in person at the Smith County Elections Office, at 302 E. Ferguson in Tyler. They can also visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/voter-registration or http://www.votetexas.gov, fill out the voter registration application, print, sign and mail or drop it off at the Elections Office. If you are unsure if you are registered to vote, call 903-590-4777.