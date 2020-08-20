Los Angeles mayor shuts off utilities at home that was ‘turned into a nightclub’

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty ImagesBy ELLA TORRES, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has turned off the utilities at a Hollywood Hills home after he said it “turned into a nightclub.”

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Garcetti said in a statement Tuesday. “The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

Though Garcetti did not identify the home, it’s believed to be the home of TikTok influencers who have thrown large parties in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Los Angeles Times identified it as the home of the influencers, including Bryce Hall, who recently drew ire for hosting a huge 21st birthday party.

Garcetti’s office noted that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health declared in early August that the “highest-risk settings are large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and where face coverings are not worn.” Shortly after that, Garcetti announced that those who held large gatherings could face a shutoff of utilities.

Police visited the home twice after noise complaints on Aug. 8 and on Aug. 14, according to Garcetti’s statement.

TikTok influencers have moved into homes that have been given names to document their lives via the app and post content. The home in question is believed to be the Sway House, of which Hall is a member.

Hall has not made any public statements regarding the utilities shutoff and he could not be reached for comment by ABC News.

